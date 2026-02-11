Events Email Briefings
Indonesia’s Prabowo to attend Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ meeting

Feb 11, 2026, 5:15pm EST
Prabowo and Trump last year. Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will attend the first meeting of Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” next week, officials said Wednesday, as the Southeast Asian country gears up for a bigger role in global diplomacy.

Jakarta is also readying to deploy up to 8,000 soldiers to Gaza, the first country to make such a pledge in support of Trump’s planned multinational peacekeeping force in the war-torn region.

While other governments have been less willing to send troops, Prabowo — who is also set to sign a trade deal with Washington — has ambitions to raise Indonesia’s international profile, the Financial Times wrote.

The former general has called for an independent Palestine, but some believe he is softening his stance toward Israel.

J.D. Capelouto
