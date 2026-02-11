Exclusive / Hawley fumes at FDA over abortion drug study

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is fuming after a meeting with FDA Commissioner Marty Makary over the agency’s safety study of abortion medication mifepristone did nothing to settle his complaints.

The Missouri Republican told Semafor he was “really disappointed” and said it could take years for the FDA to complete its study, calling the situation “a dead end.” Hawley also said he’s “lost confidence” in Makary’s leadership: “I don’t think he’s serious about it.”

Hawley has been after Makary on mifepristone for months; Makary committed to studying the abortion drug, whose safety profile has been extensively examined, after initially saying he would not take action on it, but the new study is reportedly being slow-walked.

The administration says it’s “planning to complete the study as soon as possible while ensuring we are not cutting any corners from a scientific research standpoint.”