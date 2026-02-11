Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Corporate leaders face employee pushback over ICE ties

Feb 11, 2026, 5:26pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
ICE raid in Minneapolis
Leah Millis/Reuters

Businesses are facing swelling blowback over their ties to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

More than 1,400 employees at Salesforce are circulating a letter calling on CEO Marc Benioff to cancel all potential business with ICE, following reports the company was pitching its technology to the agency. Employees at Google and Palantir have raised similar concerns, while French tech giant Capgemini announced it will sell its US subsidiary, which has a contract with ICE.

Collectively, the ICE criticism marks a resurgence for employee activism, similar to US President Donald Trump’s first term, albeit slightly more subdued amid a weaker labor market.

Tech workers have also pushed back on their companies’ work with the Israeli military.

J.D. Capelouto
AD