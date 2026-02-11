Corporate leaders face employee pushback over ICE ties

Businesses are facing swelling blowback over their ties to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

More than 1,400 employees at Salesforce are circulating a letter calling on CEO Marc Benioff to cancel all potential business with ICE, following reports the company was pitching its technology to the agency. Employees at Google and Palantir have raised similar concerns, while French tech giant Capgemini announced it will sell its US subsidiary, which has a contract with ICE.

Collectively, the ICE criticism marks a resurgence for employee activism, similar to US President Donald Trump’s first term, albeit slightly more subdued amid a weaker labor market.

Tech workers have also pushed back on their companies’ work with the Israeli military.