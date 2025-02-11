Events Newsletters
White House halts enforcing of anti-bribery law by US companies

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Feb 11, 2025, 6:40am EST
North America
US Attorney General Pam Bondi.
US Attorney General Pam Bondi. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters
Title icon

The News

US President Donald Trump ordered the Department of Justice to halt enforcement of a 48-year-old law barring American companies from bribing foreign governments.

The move will allow US businesses to compete with countries not bound by similar rules: “It’s going to mean a lot more business for America,” Trump said after signing the executive order.

A Trump-appointed US attorney also ordered federal prosecutors to drop corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, who was accused of taking bribes from Turkey.

The administration’s shift on anti-corruption laws is the latest assault on long-held norms: A judge said the White House defied a court order to unfreeze federal payments, foreshadowing a likely struggle between the government’s executive and judicial branches.

