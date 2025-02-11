Deportation of Venezuelan migrants could hit US industry

Two flights carrying Venezuelan migrants deported from the US arrived in the Latin American country.

The flights are part of a push from Washington to repatriate hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who fled their homeland amid an economic crisis and President Nicolás Maduro’s sweeping crackdown on dissent.

However, experts have warned that mass deportations could hurt the US economy by hitting industries that rely on migrant labor such as agriculture and manufacturing, many of which are based in states that voted for President Donald Trump. “If there’s no immigrant labour, there’s no milk, no cheese, no butter, no ice cream,” a dairy farmer in Wisconsin told the Financial Times. “We’ll all have to go vegan.”