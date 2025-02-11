US, UK refuse to sign AI safety declaration at international summit

The US and UK refused to sign an international statement calling for “inclusive and sustainable” artificial intelligence development.

More than 60 governments including China and the European Union signed the declaration Tuesday at an AI summit in Paris.

The snubs came as US Vice President JD Vance railed against what he called “excessive regulation” of AI by the EU, underscoring the contrast between the bloc’s strict rules around the technology, and Washington’s increasingly hands-off approach.

But Europe now “appears to be having second thoughts” over its tough laws, The New York Times’ Kevin Roose reported: Leaders announced private AI investments at the summit, where AI doomers “have been sidelined in favor of a sunnier, more optimistic vision” of the tech.