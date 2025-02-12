Russia to target Americans with ‘nuclear winter’ propaganda, Estonia intelligence says

The Kremlin plans to launch a propaganda campaign to resurrect concerns in the US about the dangers of a “nuclear winter” in an effort to instill fear and reduce support for aid to Ukraine, according to Estonia’s annual Foreign Intelligence service report released Wednesday.

The report said that Russia hopes to recruit American scientists this year to spread warnings about nuclear winter, a contested theory that predicts a nuclear conflict would produce catastrophic global cooling and famine.

Moscow’s policymakers and experts have debated for months why the Kremlin’s nuclear saber-rattling has yet to have the desired effect. Russian President Vladimir Putin has made frequent nuclear threats from the podium during the Ukraine war, but an attempt to sow fear directly among the US public by amplifying nuclear winter concerns would represent a stepped-up approach.