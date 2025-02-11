Mass graves holding bodies of migrants discovered in Libya

​​Two mass graves discovered in Libya held nearly 50 bodies, thought to be mostly migrants attempting to reach Europe, authorities said.

Separately, 76 migrants were freed from a Libyan human trafficking center and three people arrested on suspicion of detaining and torturing migrants, the authorities said.

Wracked by domestic turmoil and split between rival governing factions, Libya has become the main transit point for African and Middle Eastern migrants attempting to reach Europe, The Associated Press reported.

While most African economies are forecast to grow strongly in 2025, the earnings gap with Europe remains huge, justifying the risks of migration for many. Meanwhile recent figures show the EU, with its rapidly aging population, needs at least a million migrants a year to make up for a demographic shortfall.