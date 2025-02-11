Trump’s unpredictability scares energy investors, Biden’s green banker says

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Tim McDonnell: What’s the thing from your four years in LPO that you’re most proud of?

Jigar Shah: When I entered the office, everyone said ‘Jigar, why are you joining the government? We never pay attention to the government. We would never partner with the government, and we’re not going to onshore stuff here.’ By the time I left, figuring out how to engage with DOE programs became the top priority for all of these [climate and energy] companies looking to commercialize here. Before looking at sites in Asia, they’re looking at sites in South Carolina and Tennessee. That was not pre-ordained. We got everyone to change their mind.

Do you see a risk that those changed minds could change back again now?

Yeah. It’s kind of shocking. When Trump ran for president in 2016 he was like, ‘We need to keep plants here, we need to onshore and reshore.’ This is the fundamental concept of the whole ‘America First’ effort, right? And if as a consequence of his second term, America loses its mojo and decides to ship all manufacturing to China, that would be not what I would have expected.

Should companies who got financing from your LPO be concerned that money will be clawed back now?

No. These are obligations of the US government. The things they are talking about doing now are patently illegal.

I think Chris Wright is a patriot and really an extraordinary pick, frankly, to be the head of the Department of Energy. But whether we are going to honor the full faith and credit of the United States is not up to him. That is what’s at stake. If people believe the US government doesn’t honor its commitments, what is [Wright] going to do? Someone who wants to build a new nuclear plant might look at DOE for a loan, but if they see that other technology deals are being mistreated, they’ll say you’re being arbitrary and capricious. I mean, the [due diligence] costs of getting a loan through our office were about $6 million. Who will want to pay that, and then just hope and pray that Wright is still the Secretary? They’re playing with not just fire, but like red hot magma, because I don’t see how anyone can make a 20- or 30-year investment in the energy sector without the rule of law.

So the problem I have is not with Wright or [Interior Secretary] Doug Burgum. It’s that other parts of the Trump administration enjoy being arbitrary and capricious. That does not lead to certainty on the part of the private sector.

So even if existing LPO loans do go out, it seems fair to assume the volume of incoming applicants may go down.

If companies feel like [LPO due diligence] isn’t a good use of money, they’ll stop the process. That might be a victory for some people [in the Trump administration] who say ‘Look, people are flying away from this now that we’ve imposed our controls and threw Jigar under the bus.’ But now who’s doing big things in this country? I don’t know. Exxon and Chevron just cut their budgets for the year. So I don’t know how you hit energy abundance and dominance with those characteristics.

And in the meantime the administration is raising new barriers to some alternative energy sources, like freezing leasing and permitting for new wind projects.

Physics really matters. All the culture war rhetoric in the world isn’t what causes the grid to stay stable. If demand is growing, supply has to grow. Who’s ready to deploy this week? Oh, it’s solar, wind, and battery storage? Well, crap, I guess we’re going to have to say yes to those projects, or we’re going to have a physics problem. I really don’t see any way around this. It has to be the projects that already have their interconnection agreements completed, who already have their land secured. All the other stuff the administration wants to build, maybe it can be done by 2034, and what are you going to do until then?

We haven’t built massive amounts of natural gas infrastructure in this country since 2005. Those supply chains are gone. No one knows how to even do it. Could we five-fold the amount of natural gas plants we’re installing in this country? No, we cannot. Even if you want to buy a new natural gas plant, they’re shipping for 2034 right now. You can build a nuclear plant faster.

Is there anything you wish you had done differently at LPO?

Not a single thing. To take an office that was shut down by the Obama administration after Solyndra and give it hope again, that just takes the amount of time that it takes. For example, when a company is applying for an LPO loan, that’s a trade secret. But we hosted the Deploy23 conference, and all these people were looking around, going, ‘Wait, you’re here, and you’re here.’ The only way I could get people to meet each other was by inviting them all to the same conference. And then they figured out that this is a far safer thing than they thought, like safety in numbers.

Any last words of encouragement for climate tech entrepreneurs?

You are now dominant energy. Refer to yourself that way. There has never been a better time for you to make money, to succeed, to solve problems. Once you realize you’re the dominant energy source, your swagger is different.