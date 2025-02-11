Events Newsletters
Hungarian leader Orbán to meet with Germany’s AfD

Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Feb 11, 2025, 7:10am EST
Europe
AfD co-leader Alice Weidel.
AfD co-leader Alice Weidel. Angelika Warmuth/Reuters
The News

The co-leader of the hard-right German party Alternative for Germany (AfD) will meet Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán today, a sign both of AfD’s growing acceptance and of Orbán’s willingness to snub European norms.

This month’s election is expected to see the AfD become the second-biggest party in the Bundestag: There is a longstanding agreement among mainstream German parties to maintain a “firewall” around it, but rising anti-refugee sentiment and the AfD’s increasing popularity has weakened the wall.

A European Union leader inviting the AfD to a meeting is a further sign of cracks, although even Orbán has said there are “crazy people” in the party, and that associating with it could strain ties with other European leaders.

