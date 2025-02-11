Biden is least popular living president, Gallup survey finds

Joe Biden is viewed the least favorably of all current living US presidents — including Trump — while Barack Obama is the most well-liked, according to new Gallup polling.

One in six US adults said they viewed Obama favorably, while only 39% said the same of Biden. Trump, meanwhile, is viewed positively by 48% of US adults, according to the poll, which was conducted in late January immediately following his second inauguration. That’s an improvement for Trump, who was viewed favorably by only a third of US adults during his first presidential campaign. Americans’ views of Obama have remained steadily positive since he left office, and 20% of Republicans view Obama favorably, compared with only 8% who view Biden favorably.