Biden is least popular living president, Gallup survey finds

Morgan Chalfant
Morgan Chalfant
Feb 11, 2025, 6:36am EST
politicsNorth America
U.S. President Joe Biden looks on ahead of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque/Pool/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Joe Biden is viewed the least favorably of all current living US presidents — including Trump — while Barack Obama is the most well-liked, according to new Gallup polling.

A chart showing a survey of Americans and their opinion of living US presidents, with Joe Biden being the most disliked.

One in six US adults said they viewed Obama favorably, while only 39% said the same of Biden. Trump, meanwhile, is viewed positively by 48% of US adults, according to the poll, which was conducted in late January immediately following his second inauguration. That’s an improvement for Trump, who was viewed favorably by only a third of US adults during his first presidential campaign. Americans’ views of Obama have remained steadily positive since he left office, and 20% of Republicans view Obama favorably, compared with only 8% who view Biden favorably.

