How Spotify’s big Trevor Noah deal soured

Last June, Spotify flew Trevor Noah to the annual advertising festival in Cannes on the French Riviera for a big announcement: The tech company would be the new home for a weekly podcast from the former Daily Show host.

Clad in breezy linens and sunglasses, the comedian sat onstage at Spotify’s massive beach side pop up for an interview with CEO Daniel Ek, who asked him about the possibilities for how brands could interact with his new show. The podcast announcement marked the giant platform’s new bet on the future of audio — away from bespoke, Brooklyn-made narrative podcasts and inexperienced celebrity podcasters and more toward sure thing entertainers with hosting experience.

But just six months later, the relationship has already soured. Noah’s team has discussed re-negotiating or altering his contract with the audio streaming giant, Semafor has learned, which could involve him opting out of his so-called “minimum guarantee,” the amount that he is paid to produce a certain number of podcasts.

At issue is the substantive direction of the show: While the host has wanted to bring on some newsy figures as guests, Spotify executives preferred Noah focus more on big celebrity interviews.

In an interview in November, Noah rejected the idea that his show was going to just be an outlet for celebrities. “No, we’re going to have A-list conversations,” he countered when asked, saying that he was equally as interested in booking scientists and CEOs as celebrities and politicians.

“Hopefully, you can get a deeper understanding of how they see the world,” Noah said of his guests. “And maybe even talk about how they feel about how the world sees them.”

A spokesperson for Spotify pushed back against Semafor’s reporting.

“We are happy with the show and we have no news on any changes to share,” the spokesperson said, but did not comment on creative differences, or whether contract changes are likely.

Representatives for Noah did not respond to requests for comment.