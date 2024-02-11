How AFCON’s global visibility skyrocketed

CAF, which hired sports marketing powerhouse IMG to secure its global broadcast deals and corporate sponsorships, deserves credit for making it easier for fans around the world to engage with AFCON. The success of this year’s AFCON will not only attract more sponsors and broadcasters to future editions, but also put CAF in position to negotiate bigger, more lucrative commercial agreements.

“Right now there’s a way to watch AFCON anywhere in the world, that wasn’t always the case,” said Ndeye Diarra Diobaye, founder of #AfricaScores.

The impact of social media also cannot be ignored. From rival fans enjoying online banter and sharing viral moments to major football accounts like UEFA Champions League posting about the tournament.

Hosts Côte d’Ivoire, who reportedly spent $1 billion to host the tournament, are the other big winners, regardless of how it goes for the Elephants in the final against Nigeria’s Super Eagles. The country’s ambitions to boost itself as a finance, tourism, and culture hub would benefit from a memorable AFCON.

Much more, however, needs to be done for AFCON’s viewership and revenues to match or surpass continental competitions such as the EUROs. Large swaths of empty seats during some matches remind long-time watchers of the limited access fans have had to tickets during this tournament. The situation has been blamed on bulk ticket purchases.

Even when the tickets were easily available there’s also the logistical and cost challenges for fans from other countries to make it halfway across the continent. Torvaney suggested that it is essential to make intra-African travel more convenient and affordable for fans to follow their teams around the continent, and for CAF to pursue opportunities in streaming.

Lastly, for the vast majority of fans watching at home across Africa, and around the world, confusion surrounding media agreements, some of which were sealed just days before the tournament could undermine global visibility of future tournaments. These will all need to be addressed pretty quickly ahead of next year’s tournament.