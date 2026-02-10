White House reportedly seeks data center pact with tech companies

The Trump administration is reportedly pursuing a pact with large tech companies to help ensure their data centers do not raise household electricity prices.

The voluntary agreement, Politico reported, is also aimed at ensuring that the resource-hungry facilities won’t strain water supplies or electricity grids.

It would mark an ambitious effort to shape the country’s AI infrastructure footprint without direct regulations, as American communities increasingly push back on data center construction.

The concern is a global one: The head of the UK’s grid operator said putting the facilities in the wrong place can raise energy costs.

He recommended locating them in Scotland, which often has excess wind power.