US opposes Israel’s moves to annex parts of West Bank

The White House said it opposed Israel’s recent moves to annex parts of the West Bank, which US officials said threatened Washington’s goals in the region.

The rare criticism of Israel from the Trump administration came after Israeli authorities approved new laws to allow for more settlements in the territory, widely considered a violation of international law. Israel’s prime minister will be hoping to smooth the bilateral rift when he meets US President Donald Trump tomorrow.

Though Washington has played up its role as peacemaker in the Middle East, violence persists: More than 500 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October’s ceasefire, while it has also continued its onslaught on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.