US House’s tariff rebukes could get to Trump’s desk

The US House is expected to vote on Tuesday on whether to allow its members to start disapproving of President Donald Trump’s tariff regime.

After House Democrats revealed plans to force votes disapproving of the president’s Canada tariffs as soon as this week, GOP leaders sought to resuscitate their year-long procedural blockade that keeps those resolutions off the floor.

The Senate already voted to stop tariffs on Canada and Brazil, and tariff critics are rooting for the House to quit blocking those proposals from getting a vote.

Plenty of House Republicans have issues with Trump’s tariffs, but leaders have tucked provisions into House rules for debate on unrelated matters that prevent fast-track anti-tariff votes — effectively shielding members from potentially defying the president.

“They’ve been avoiding the vote,” said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. “Might be interesting how it turns out.”