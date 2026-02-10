Events Email Briefings
UAE reportedly funded Sudan militia training camp in Ethiopia

Feb 10, 2026, 7:22am EST
An aerial view of the camp in Ethiopia.
An aerial view of the camp in Ethiopia. Vantor/Handout via Reuters

The United Arab Emirates reportedly funded a camp in Ethiopia to train fighters of a Sudanese militia, a further sign of foreign powers stoking Sudan’s yearslong civil war.

The camp in western Ethiopia is being used to prepare fighters to join the Rapid Support Forces militia, which is accused of perpetrating a genocide against Sudan’s Black population, according to Reuters. Abu Dhabi has denied allegations that it is a party to the conflict, assertions challenged by intelligence officials.

Experts warn that the repeated attempts at a ceasefire will continue failing so long as foreign powers — including Egypt and Saudi Arabia — keep meddling, risking the perpetuation of a conflict which has displaced millions and killed hundreds of thousands.

