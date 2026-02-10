Talks pick up ahead of DHS shutdown deadline

US President Donald Trump’s White House countered Democrats’ proposal on immigration enforcement, potentially setting the stage for Congress to avoid a Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the private offer as “incomplete and insufficient” late Monday.

Still, Republicans put a positive spin on the state of play: “Everyone is in communication, having productive dialogue,” said Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., the chair of the DHS funding panel.

Another important detail after last week’s public recriminations: No one is leaking details. If lawmakers can’t clinch a deal to keep the department open, Britt said Congress’ upcoming recess should be curtailed.

A short-term funding bill takes pressure off the negotiators, so Democrats are not in a mood to entertain a stopgap.

“We’re not to that point yet,” centrist Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., told Semafor.