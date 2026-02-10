Semafor unveils slate of Semafor World Economy speakers for 2026 annual convening

Semafor today announced its first slate of speakers for the 2026 Annual Convening of Semafor World Economy, taking place this coming April 13-17 in Washington, DC. Together, they comprise a global cohort of senior leaders across technology, energy, consumer, finance, and health, underscoring the breadth and depth of perspective that will define this year’s convening.

More than 400 top global CEOs will take part in Semafor World Economy; this initial group includes a distinguished roster of chief executives, investors, and other private‑sector leaders, including:

Cristiano Amon , President & CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated

Bill Anderson, CEO, Bayer

David Burritt, President & CEO, United States Steel Corporation

Maverick Carter, Co-CEO, Fulwell Entertainment

Joanne Crevoiserat, CEO, Tapestry

Thasunda Brown Duckett, President & CEO, TIAA

Georges Elhedery, Group CEO, HSBC

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO, Ripple

Michelle Gass, President & CEO, Levi Strauss & Co.

Ken Griffin, Founder & CEO, Citadel

Rene Haas, CEO, Arm Holdings

Tom Hale, CEO, Oura

Reid Hoffman, Co-Founder, LinkedIn & Manas AI

Barbara Humpton, CEO, USA Rare Earth

Jenny Johnson, CEO, Franklin Templeton

Bob Jordan, President & CEO, Southwest Airlines

Vimal Kapur, Chairman & CEO, Honeywell

Ynon Kreiz, Chairman & CEO, Mattel

Mark Lazarus, CEO, VERSANT

Patrice Louvet, President & CEO, Ralph Lauren

David Miliband, President & CEO, International Rescue Committee

Henry M. Paulson Jr., Chairman, Paulson Institute; Former United States Secretary of the Treasury

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO, TotalEnergies

Dina Powell McCormick, President & Vice Chair, Meta

Penny S. Pritzker, Former US Secretary of Commerce

John Rogers, Jr., Founder, Chairman & Co-CEO, Ariel Investments

David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder & Co-Chairman, The Carlyle Group

Dan Schulman, CEO, Verizon

Alex Soros, Chair, Open Society Foundations

Pete Shadbolt, Co-Founder & CSO, PsiQuantum

Scott Strazik, CEO, GE Vernova

Bret Taylor, Co-Founder, Sierra; Chairman, Open AI

John Waldron, President & COO, Goldman Sachs

George Walker, Chairman & CEO, Neuberger Berman

Kathy Warden, Chair, President, & CEO, Northrop Grumman

Jon Winkelried, Partner & CEO, TPG

Anne Wojcicki, Founder & CEO, 23andMe Research Institute

View the full initial speaker lineup.