Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Pakistan’s kite fest returns after nearly two-decade ban

Feb 10, 2026, 7:27am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Kites flying in Lahore.
Mohsin Raza/Reuters

Lahore’s ancient kite festival returned after a nearly two-decade ban, and younger generations are having to learn the near-forgotten art.

Bashant dates back centuries; participants battle to knock each other’s kites out by cutting their strings. But the sharpened, toughened strings used caused injuries and deaths — particularly to motorcyclists — and participants occasionally fell off roofs; in 2007 the festival was banned.

This year it returned cautiously, limited to three days and with rules governing kite size and where they can fly. One veteran kite-flyer saw a child struggling with a knot: “He was completely out of his depth,” he told Al Jazeera, “[and I realized] that people growing up in the last two decades have no clue at all.”

Tom Chivers
AD