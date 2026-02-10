New AI tools spark Indian IT selloff

New AI workspace tools are forcing a reckoning in India’s extensive IT sector.

Shares in the country’s biggest outsourcing firms have fallen after US startup Anthropic released new plugins that automate the kind of high-volume, repetitive work that Indian IT firms specialize in, Nikkei reported.

Experts believe AI won’t kill the entire sector, but only the companies that adapt quickly will thrive. The selloff mirrored the global panic over the tech’s impact on the software industry.

If AI indeed “triggers a rapid reorganization of work,” The Atlantic wrote, “the consequences will not stop at the economy.” Ironically, US tech companies are ramping up hiring in India, including for AI jobs, Rest of World reported.