Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

New AI tools spark Indian IT selloff

Feb 10, 2026, 5:35pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Commuters drive past the Microsoft office in Bengaluru
Idrees Mohammed/ AFP via Getty Images

New AI workspace tools are forcing a reckoning in India’s extensive IT sector.

Shares in the country’s biggest outsourcing firms have fallen after US startup Anthropic released new plugins that automate the kind of high-volume, repetitive work that Indian IT firms specialize in, Nikkei reported.

Experts believe AI won’t kill the entire sector, but only the companies that adapt quickly will thrive. The selloff mirrored the global panic over the tech’s impact on the software industry.

If AI indeed “triggers a rapid reorganization of work,” The Atlantic wrote, “the consequences will not stop at the economy.” Ironically, US tech companies are ramping up hiring in India, including for AI jobs, Rest of World reported.

Chart showing one-year market performance of Indian IT index
J.D. Capelouto
AD