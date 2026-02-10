More industries retool around AI data center demand

More industries are retooling around AI after experiencing slowdowns in their core businesses.

Amid an EV market slump, American manufacturers of EV batteries are converting their factories to instead produce cells that store energy, thanks to rising demand for such modules from AI data centers.

And crypto’s recent collapse is driving miners to turn to AI, the Financial Times’ equities reporter wrote: Estimates of the computing power used in mining have fallen.

Bitcoin miners are converting their servers to act as AI data centers, according to a Morgan Stanley report — potentially good news for the US power grid, as it struggles to meet growing AI demand.