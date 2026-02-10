Macron calls for EU revival amid US, China pressure

French President Emmanuel Macron called for the EU to become a true world power, in both economic and military terms, and reduce its dependency on the US.

Though the recent crisis over Greenland has abated, Washington and Brussels remain on a collision course, especially over tech regulations, Macron told several outlets.

Meanwhile, a “tsunami” of cheap Chinese goods is undercutting European manufacturers. Macron said the EU should protect industries via tariffs and regulations, reduce barriers to intra-bloc trade, and use its vast pool of savings to back investment in defense and tech. Macron is right that “Europe is too slow and too fragmented, and that it is running out of time to fix its problems,” The Economist argued.