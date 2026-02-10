‘It’s despicable’: Republicans question how long Lutnick can survive his Epstein crisis

Howard Lutnick’s Jeffrey Epstein problem may be getting worse.

Republicans on Capitol Hill are getting more unsettled about revelations that the Commerce Secretary’s ties to Epstein were closer than he acknowledged. And Trump administration allies are now actively debating his fate — even as the White House continues to proclaim his job is safe.

Lutnick, a longtime friend of President Donald Trump, is facing political heat after the latest batch of documents released on Epstein’s case show significant interactions between Lutnick and the convicted sex offender, who lived nextdoor to him in New York. Emails show that the two men were in contact for years after Epstein’s 2008 conviction.

Lutnick has not been connected to any wrongdoing by the files. Yet there’s bipartisan concern in the Senate about Lutnick, with Democrats calling for his ouster and some Republicans queasy over the spiraling storyline.

Lutnick testified Tuesday to the Senate Appropriations Committee about dining with Epstein on his island in 2012 with family and other friends — contradicting his own October comments that he and his wife chose to “never be in the room with that disgusting person ever again” after the disgraced late financier showed the couple his massage room back in 2005.

AD

One Republican senator told Semafor that Lutnick’s job would be in serious jeopardy “if it were anybody but President Trump” in charge.

“It’s despicable. And everyone knows it,” the senator said of Lutnick’s Epstein ties. “He looked at the American people and lied like a dog. And I suspect more is going to come out.”

Republicans are “going to lose the midterms,” the senator added, warning that while “these guys are so flippant that they think they’re always going to be in power,” House Democrats would plan to “come after Lutnick, [Pam] Bondi, all of them” next year.

And one person close to the White House predicted that it might be the straw that sends Lutnick “for the exits,” arguing that being on the island is “sort of the red line.”

AD

The White House is “usually good at finding consolation prizes for the folks they vote off,” the person said. “[It] depends how much of a headache it becomes — if every member on the Hill and every cabinet member keeps getting asked about [it].”

Many Republicans were hesitant to comment on the record about Lutnick, given his close alliance with Trump. Yet Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told Semafor that Lutnick’s name in the Epstein files “caught my attention,” adding: “It’ll be up to the president how hard he presses.”

Another Republican senator admitted to Semafor that the Lutnick-Epstein friendship is “a very bad look.”

A Commerce Department spokesperson said the Lutnicks met Epstein in 2005 and “had very limited interactions with him over the next 14 years.” The spokesperson called criticism of their relationship “nothing more than a failing attempt by the legacy media to distract from the administration’s accomplishments.”