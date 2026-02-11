House clears way for tariff votes

House Democrats can force votes on President Donald Trump’s tariffs as soon as Wednesday after three Republicans crossed party lines Tuesday to prevent GOP leaders from continuing a blockade.

Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Don Bacon of Nebraska and Kevin Kiley of California joined all Democrats to reject a rule that would have kept tariff-related resolutions off the floor until August, by which time the Supreme Court will have ruled.

“I’m no fan of tariffs,” a House Republican who voted for the rule told Semafor, but since Trump would veto any House-passed resolutions, “I see it more as a political thing.”

“My message to the administration is: Ultimately, you want to have a legacy here, which will require a vote,” the lawmaker added. “We included a lot of priorities on tax [in the GOP’s megabill]; let’s talk about [trade] priorities and then pivot toward codification.”