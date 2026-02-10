Events Email Briefings
EU planning to expedite Ukraine’s entry into the bloc

Feb 10, 2026, 6:58am EST
Zelenskyy with an EU flag behind.
Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

The EU is planning to fast-track Ukraine’s entry into the bloc, potentially giving Kyiv partial membership as early as next year.

Previous new members have had to reform their democratic, judiciary, and political systems before even beginning the process of accession. The proposal for Ukraine is to operate in reverse, effectively welcoming Kyiv and allowing it to reform once in. Potential future entrants, such as Albania or Moldova, could follow a similar path.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Kyiv is aiming to join by 2027, adding that Russia would almost certainly oppose the move. Ukraine received EU candidate status in 2022, but progress has been stalled by Hungary, whose prime minister, a Kremlin ally, opposes Ukrainian membership.

Tom Chivers
