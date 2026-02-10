Epstein fallout hits private sector

Repercussions from the Jeffrey Epstein files are rippling through the private sector.

Canada’s second-largest pension fund suspended future investments in Dubai-based port operator DP World, whose CEO was in contact with the sex offender for years.

Several musicians are distancing themselves from a top US talent agency led by Casey Wasserman — who is overseeing the 2028 Olympics planning — over past email exchanges with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The latest files are threatening to topple the UK prime minister, but the fallout in Washington has so far been limited. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is now facing bipartisan calls to resign over his ties to Epstein; Lutnick said Tuesday he had lunch with Epstein on his island in 2012, but insisted they didn’t have a relationship.