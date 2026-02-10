Exclusive / China set to supplant US in next decade, analysts predict

The world will be a darker place in a decade, a period in which an increasingly powerful China will become more aggressive and the war in Ukraine will become a frozen conflict: Those are among the results of a survey of around 450 geopolitics experts conducted by the Atlantic Council and shared first with Semafor.

Most of the respondents, who hail from 72 countries, said that, by 2036, the US would no longer be the world’s dominant power, as China will have overtaken it economically. The results underscore many experts’ doubts about the effectiveness of US trade policy and export controls, as Trump continues his expansive tariff regime.

Fears over Chinese expansion, in particular, rose, with 70% those surveyed predicting conflict with Taiwan compared to 65% a year earlier. That issue will likely be a central point of contention when Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet in April, as the US weighs additional weapons sales to the self-governing island.

More than 40% of those questioned also said a world war will erupt in the coming 10 years, as more countries will acquire nuclear weapons.

Climate cooperation was also predicted to weaken as the impacts of temperature changes reverberate.