Exclusive / Carbon data firm expands into broader green commodities

A leading provider of carbon trading data is branching out into a wider set of green commodities as companies come under increasing scrutiny from regulators in Europe and elsewhere, its CEO told Semafor. Sylvera makes money by aggregating and analyzing data about the market for carbon credits, which buyers and sellers pay to access. It’s a service in high demand; the company said it doubled its number of paid users in 2025 and boosted its revenue by 50%.

Now, CEO Allister Furey said, the company will offer similar insights about carbon-intensive commodities — including fossil fuels, hydrogen, ammonia, steel, and cement — that are increasingly exposed to global carbon taxes and tariffs, and therefore priced differently based on their carbon content. The idea is to give buyers of these products more insight into which specific producers are more or less exposed to carbon pricing — and, by the same token, give producers more insight into where their products can be most competitive. “The net is closing,” Furey said, “and carbon pricing is becoming wildly more difficult to escape from.”