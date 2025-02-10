Trump’s blanket steel, aluminum tariffs strike hard at US allies, China

US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to the US Monday, in his latest protectionist move after raising duties on Chinese imports last week.

Canada — the biggest importer of steel to the US — will likely be hardest hit, while other US allies also braced for impacts: Trump said he planned to raise import taxes on Europe and Taiwan, and on imports of copper, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors.

The new tariffs come a week after Canada and Mexico managed to avert Trump’s previous threat to impose 25% duties on all imports from those countries to the US. The combined effect of these and the China tariffs was predicted to shrink US GDP by 0.4% and raise household taxes by $800 on average, according to the Tax Foundation.