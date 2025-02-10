Paris hosts AI summit as France looks to challenge US dominance

The News
France has taken aim at the US’ dominance of artificial intelligence, announcing a $109 billion ($112 billion) investment in data centers and other infrastructure ahead of a major AI summit in Paris..
President Emmanuel Macron will cohost the two-day AI Action Summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the meeting set to be attended by the US vice president, China’s vice premier, and the CEOs of OpenAI and Google.
SIGNALS
France wants to seize the DeepSeek moment
Macron explicitly framed the investment as France’s answer to the US’ $500 billion Stargate project, which panicked European tech when it was announced in January: “It knocked everyone out… You suddenly felt a gloominess descend, with people saying we’ll never be able to raise so much money,” a Paris-based AI expert told Politico. Then Chinese startup DeekSeek released an apparently low-cost, high-performing chatbot, raising hopes that resource-strapped European tech firms could yet be key players in AI innovation, Semafor reported. France sees particular promise in open-source models, where source code is made freely available to all developers, but “advocating openness…does not guarantee ethical AI,” nor prevent a potentially dangerous race toward superintelligence, a columnist argued in Le Monde.
The EU is shifting its priorities from safety to innovation
The EU’s regulation of AI is expected to be a talking point at the summit as new rules come into force: “Navigating our regulations here feels like solving a puzzle where the pieces keep changing,” the managing director of Amazon Web Services Europe told Euronews. It’s a familiar criticism — tech companies “always want to say that the EU is cumbersome and bureaucratic, and now they attach that to AI,” an expert currently drafting a voluntary set of rules for advanced AI models told Politico. However, Brussels seems to be taking note: Having focused on AI safety during her first term, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is now concentrating on making the continent a “global leader” in innovation.