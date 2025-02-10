Hamas delays planned hostage handover to Israel amid ceasefire dispute

Hamas said it is suspending the planned release of Israeli hostages in Gaza, as both the Iran-backed group and Israel accused each other of violating the terms of a temporary ceasefire in the enclave.

A Hamas spokesperson said Monday an scheduled hostage release on Feb. 15 was suspended until further notice. The group has accused Israel of attacking freed Palestinian prisoners returning to Gaza and blocking some aid from entering the enclave.

An Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post that the allegations were “fake,” and that Hamas was attempting to complicate ongoing negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire — the first phase is due to end in less than three weeks.

Israel’s defense minister said Hamas’ move was a “complete violation of the ceasefire agreement and the deal to release the hostages.”

Some 17 Israelis are still to be released under the terms of the truce’s first phase; some 73 hostages remain in Gaza, although many are believed to be dead, Middle East Eye reported.