Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Ecuador presidential elections likely to go to run-off

Jeronimo Gonzalez
Jeronimo Gonzalez
Feb 10, 2025, 6:21am EST
South America
Supporters of Ecuador’s presidential candidate Luisa Gonzalez in Quito.
David Diaz Arcos/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Ecuador’s presidential election will go to a run-off after the socialist opposition candidate performed strongly in first-round polls.

Incumbent President Daniel Noboa led left-wing frontrunner Luisa González by less than 1% by Sunday evening with a majority of votes counted, the head of the national electoral council said.

Gonzalez campaigned on Noboa’s poor record on crime, which became the dominant issue ahead of the vote. Still, polls had predicted Noboa to win in a single round of voting.

The run-off will likely occur on April 13 if the trend in results continues, Ecuador’s national electoral council said.

Noboa’s popularity has sagged in recent months amid a sharp rise in murders and rolling power cuts across the country. In response to crime, Noboa deployed the military and built massive prisons, a strategy modeled on El Salvador’s draconian crackdown.

AD

Meanwhile Ecuador’s dependency on hydropower left it badly exposed after continent-wide droughts last year. “Climate change is not a new issue, but 2024 was the year it seemed to “graduate” to become a major political and economic risk in Latin America,” Americas Quarterly wrote.

A chart showing select countries by the share of their electricity generated from hydropower.
AD
AD