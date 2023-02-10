The US military shot down a high-altitude object over Alaska

The news comes nearly a week after an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon was shot off the Atlantic coast.

The "high-altitude object" was shot down over territorial waters on Friday at approximately 1:45 p.m. local time, the Pentagon said.

Kirby did not specify what the object is suspected to be.

"We're calling this an object because that's the best description we have right now," Kirby said. "We do not know who owns it, whether it's state-owned or corporate-owned or privately-owned. We just don't know."

In a briefing, the Pentagon said the object was much smaller than the so-called spy balloon, adding that it was about the size of a small car.

Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder added that the object was shot down immediately because it posed a risk to civilian air traffic. The alleged spy balloon had been flying at a much higher altitude, between 80,000 and 120,000 feet.

Chinese counterparts had not been contacted upon detection of the object, Ryder said.