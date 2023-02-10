Kyiv and Moldova say Russian missile crossed Moldovan airspace

Ukraine and Moldova said that a Russian missile bound for Ukraine crossed Moldovan airspace Friday.

Kyiv initially said two Russian missiles crossed both Romania and Moldova, but the Romanian government denied that its airspace was violated.

On Friday morning Valery Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, tweeted that the incident took place at 10.18 a.m. and involved two Kalibr cruise missiles.

The Moldovan Ministry of Defense confirmed the crossing over its airspace, saying the missile passed over the towns of Mocra and Cosauți. The ministry “carefully monitors the situation in the region, and strongly condemns the violation of the airspace of the Republic of Moldova,” it said in a statement.

A representative from Romania's Ministry of National Defence told Semafor in a statement that its air defense system detected a nearby missile fired near the Black Sea, but stated that it never crossed into Romanian airspace. The ministry also confirmed that the missile entered Moldovan airspace.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.