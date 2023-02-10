One classified document found in FBI search of Mike Pence's home

Pence and the Justice Department had apparently negotiated the date for today’s search, according to NBC News.

The search comes less than one month after Pence’s staff found a “small number” of classified documents at his home last month.

Pence’s attorney said the documents were discovered after the former vice president asked "outside counsel" to look for records following reports that separate Obama-era classified documents had been found at President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware.

Both Biden and Pence promptly returned the documents to the National Archives.