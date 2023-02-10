35 countries will demand that Russian athletes be banned from 2024 Olympics

The United States, Germany, France, Canada, and the Netherlands are among the 35 countries to unite in their demand that Russia and Belarus be banned from the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Lithuania’s sports minister Jurgita Šiugždinienė said, following a call with international leaders on Friday, Reuters reported.

Referring to Ukraine's earlier plea to countries to boycott the Olympics over Russia's inclusion, Šiugždinienė said, "We are going in the direction that we would not need a boycott because all countries are unanimous."