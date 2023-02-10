Afrobeats star Mr Eazi accuses Bad Bunny of appropriating an African artist’s song without credit

REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo/File Photo

Hours after Bad Bunny — the most streamed artist in the world for the past three years — won a Grammy in the Best Música Urbana Album category for Un Verano Sin Ti, a Nigerian Afrobeats star Mr Eazi accused him and his record label, Rimas Music, of “appropriating” a young African musician’s work without proper credit.

In a Linkedin post, Mr Eazi wrote that this was a case not just of plagiarism and copyright infringement, but “an ill intent of robbery and abuse… because we are African and [an] independent label.”

“The intent of Rimas Music is clear ie to blatantly appropriate young African creators' work for their gain without Attribution,” he wrote.

Now, Mr Eazi has begun a process to take down Bad Bunny’s song, Enséñame a Bailar, from music streaming services, and is willing to take legal action, he told Semafor in an interview.

Xavi Torrent/WireImage

The friction highlights a classic dispute in popular music: the clearance of an artist’s sample for use in another song. In this case, the rift is between two stars — and recent collaborators — who are both seen as pioneers in increasingly popular and influential global genres.