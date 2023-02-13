Allbirds’ CEO on his stock price, San Francisco, and why ESG ratings are “broken”

Allbirds charmed techies with its wool and eucalyptus sneakers and went public in the frothy market of 2021 banging the sustainability drum. Now it’s caught up in the tech-stock selloff and headquartered in a San Francisco that’s bordering on ghost town.



CEO Joey Zwillinger, who spent five years at a startup that programmed algae to turn sugars into oil before co-founding Allbirds, answered my questions on all of the above.