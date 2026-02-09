Events Email Briefings
Starmer says he will not resign amid Epstein fallout

Feb 9, 2026, 5:29pm EST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives with Kevin Boorman, Chair of the Hastings Neighbourhood Board, to deliver a speech at Horntye Park Sports Complex in St Leonards, Britain.
Peter Nicholls/Reuters

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer defied calls to step down over the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

A senior leader in Starmer’s own party became the first political heavyweight to demand his resignation Monday, after the latest batch of Epstein files raised questions about the premier’s judgment in appointing a former US ambassador with close ties to the late sex offender.

Starmer’s communications chief quit Monday, following the exit of the prime minister’s closest aide. While the political herd has yet to turn on Starmer — his cabinet has publicly rallied around him — London is engulfed in a “tinderbox atmosphere in which anything could completely ignite and sort of blow up the Keir Starmer premiership,” a Sky News journalist said.

Chart showing tenure of recent UK prime ministers
J.D. Capelouto
