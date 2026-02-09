Starmer says he will not resign amid Epstein fallout

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer defied calls to step down over the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

A senior leader in Starmer’s own party became the first political heavyweight to demand his resignation Monday, after the latest batch of Epstein files raised questions about the premier’s judgment in appointing a former US ambassador with close ties to the late sex offender.

Starmer’s communications chief quit Monday, following the exit of the prime minister’s closest aide. While the political herd has yet to turn on Starmer — his cabinet has publicly rallied around him — London is engulfed in a “tinderbox atmosphere in which anything could completely ignite and sort of blow up the Keir Starmer premiership,” a Sky News journalist said.