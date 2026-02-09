Several European political figures resign over Epstein files

Two senior European political figures were the latest to fall over links to the disgraced US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s influential chief of staff resigned in the wake of revelations about a former British ambassador to Washington’s ties to Epstein, followed closely by Starmer’s director of communications, who resigned on Monday, adding to pressure on the British leader.

In Paris, the veteran politician Jack Lang quit as the head of the prestigious Arab World Institute. Lang was under investigation for financial crimes, focused on an offshore fund held by Epstein and Lang’s daughter.

“Heads are rolling” in Europe over the Epstein fallout, Politico reported, with several other high-profile investigations and resignations; by contrast, in the US, “they’re getting a pass,” with no prominent politicians falling so far.