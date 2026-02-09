Events Email Briefings
Poll finds Americans optimistic on economy, stock market

Feb 9, 2026, 4:52am EST
People shop at Costco
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

More Americans expect economic growth to rise in the next six months than believe it will fall, a sign of some optimism despite persistent concerns about high prices.

Forty-nine percent of US adults believe economic growth will rise in the first half of this year, according to Gallup, while a slightly larger share of 50% believe the US stock market will go up during the same period (only 25% predicted it would fall).

A chart showing Americans’ expectations for key economic factors, based on a Gallup survey.

That’s not to say Americans aren’t still worried about their pocketbooks: Sixty-two percent believe inflation will increase, while 50% see unemployment worsening. Economic sentiment will be a key factor in the November midterm elections.

The White House is banking that bigger tax refunds this spring will benefit Republicans in the fall, but some strategists and economists project that the political upside will be short-lived, Politico reports.

Morgan Chalfant
