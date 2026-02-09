Takaichi’s decisive win alters Asia power calculus

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s landslide election victory on Sunday could rewire the regional power calculus in Asia as Tokyo takes a more assertive stance toward Beijing, analysts said.

Given Takaichi’s plans to boost defense spending, Japan may bolster its cooperation with Southeast Asian nations looking to counter China’s maritime influence, ThinkChina wrote. India could also seek to strengthen ties with a more confident Japan and reduce reliance on China.

For South Korea, which has tried to court both nations, heightened hostility presents a challenge: “Neither China nor Japan can be easily distanced,” a Korean paper wrote.

Still, some Japanese officials are hopeful China will seek a diplomatic off-ramp because Beijing knows Takaichi will likely be around for a while.