Hong Kong’s IPO scene bounces back

Shares of Chinese chip designer Montage Technology soared on Monday following the company’s IPO, the latest sign of Hong Kong’s market rebound.

The city’s outlook as a global business hub was gloomy a couple of years ago, after a tighter Chinese regulatory environment chilled IPO activity. But more companies and capital are now flocking to Hong Kong: Swiss agricultural chemicals firm Syngenta is reportedly eyeing a public listing there, potentially the city’s largest in years.

High-tech innovation out of the mainland is central to the revival. Beijing has prioritized technological self-sufficiency, boosting domestic chip companies. Chinese robotics firms are also gearing up for a wave of Hong Kong IPOs, industry analysts say.