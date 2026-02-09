Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

HK media mogul Jimmy Lai sentenced to 20 years in jail

Feb 9, 2026, 6:59am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A prison van believed to be carrying Jimmy Lai.
Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Hong Kong sentenced media mogul Jimmy Lai to 20 years in jail.

The 78-year-old British national is one of the highest-profile critics of Beijing’s changes to Hong Kong’s governance, notably a sweeping national security law imposed in 2020. Authorities have since jailed dozens of dissidents, and shuttered various civil society groups and media outlets; Lai himself was arrested five years ago, and convicted in December.

Hong Kong has been “transformed” under Beijing’s tightening control, CNN reported: Its once-raucous political scene has largely been neutered, and its Reporters Without Borders’ press freedom ranking has fallen from 18th in 2002 to 180th last year, although its status as a financial hub remains intact.

A chart showing Hong Kong’s freedom of expression index.
Tom Chivers
AD