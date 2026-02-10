Fewer Americans think they’ll live quality lives, poll finds

Fewer Americans than ever see themselves living high-quality lives in five years, according to new Gallup polling.

Fewer than six in 10 US adults surveyed last year said they thought their future lives would be close to ideal, representing a record low since Gallup started asking the question two decades ago.

The share of Americans who report being satisfied with their current lives is also the second-lowest in the survey’s history — higher only than the percentage recorded in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Worries about inflation and affordability have likely driven that pessimism — issues that threaten Republicans as they seek to hold onto full control of Congress in the midterms. This week will bring the health of the US economy further into focus, with new data on US retail sales and inflation, as well as delayed January jobs numbers.