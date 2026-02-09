Events Email Briefings
Cuba unable to refuel planes as oil crisis deepens

Feb 9, 2026, 6:48am EST
Air Force One carrying U.S. President Barack Obama in 2016 above Cuba.
Air Force One above Cuba in 2016. Alberto Reyes/Reuters.

Cuba said it cannot refuel planes traveling to the country, as the island nation runs out of fuel because of an intensifying US embargo.

Havana traditionally relied on Caracas for crude imports, but supply has plummeted since Washington captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Though Mexico temporarily boosted crude transfers to Cuba, US pressure forced a sudden halt in shipments, leaving Havana with a huge deficit.In response, authorities there have had to shut down parts of the economy, and millions have been left without power.

Conditions in Cuba have deteriorated so much that the US itself is sending humanitarian aid. Regardless, Washington wants to see through its aim of replacing Cuba’s regime, which Havana has vowed to resist.

A chart showing Cuba’s electricity deficit.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
