Cuba said it cannot refuel planes traveling to the country, as the island nation runs out of fuel because of an intensifying US embargo.

Havana traditionally relied on Caracas for crude imports, but supply has plummeted since Washington captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Though Mexico temporarily boosted crude transfers to Cuba, US pressure forced a sudden halt in shipments, leaving Havana with a huge deficit.In response, authorities there have had to shut down parts of the economy, and millions have been left without power.

Conditions in Cuba have deteriorated so much that the US itself is sending humanitarian aid. Regardless, Washington wants to see through its aim of replacing Cuba’s regime, which Havana has vowed to resist.