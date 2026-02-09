Chinese firms race to ease global memory-chip shortage

Chinese firms are expanding memory-chip production as the AI boom causes a supply crunch.

The country’s biggest manufacturers plan to have new facilities online next year, Nikkei reported. They will not lack customers: US PC makers are considering sourcing memory chips from China as shortages bite.

Dynamic RAM, the fastest form of memory, is vital in data centers, and suppliers cannot keep up with demand. In particular, modern video games are memory-intensive. Nintendo warned that its bestselling Switch 2 console could be hit by supply constraints, and other manufacturers are in a similar situation. Until production catches up, hardware companies must “absorb costs, raise prices, trim bundles — or make quiet spec trade-offs,” Scientific American predicted.