Africa’s electricity demand surged in 2025

Feb 9, 2026, 8:39am EST
Electricity pylons in Soweto, South Africa.
Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Electricity demand growth accelerated in Africa, rising 5.2% last year from 4% in 2024, an International Energy Agency report found.

Improved electricity supply in South Africa — which accounts for a quarter of the region’s consumption — led the boost: Better maintenance of the country’s grid and repairs to coal-fired power stations saw it enjoy 161 consecutive days of power last year. Kenya and Senegal also made considerable progress towards universal electricity access, which both are forecast to achieve by 2030, on account of industrial expansion and increased urbanization.

Wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-generated power are expected to see strong growth on the continent over the next five years. Oil-fired output, meanwhile, is projected to fall by almost 5.5% over the same period. However, the IEA warned that challenges remain in matching the continent’s demand growth with timely capacity additions, with both Nigeria and Kenya experiencing periodic supply bottlenecks in recent years.

A chart showing global electricity generation by region.
