Trump teases more tariffs, budget cuts ahead of Super Bowl attendance

US President Donald Trump’s planned attendance Sunday at the Super Bowl reflects his longtime strategy of making himself “all but impossible to avoid,” analysts said.

The first weeks of Trump’s term have been marked by a blitz of executive orders, news conferences, and policy-shaping speeches.

Trump, the first sitting president to attend the championship game, “seems to welcome every opportunity to show off his stamina,” CNN’s Brian Stelter wrote.

The Super Bowl is consistently the most watched television spectacle in the US every year.

In the hours before the game, Trump told Fox News that he would instruct Elon Musk to probe the Education and Defense departments for possible budget cuts, and later teased 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports.